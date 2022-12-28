Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham loves his candy.
The Canadian rapper was caught on camera earlier this month stopping the youngster from grabbing all the sweets at a Toronto Raptors game.
However, Drake didn’t have much of a choice on Tuesday after the team’s mascot The Raptor wheeled a table of candy over to Adonis before handing bags of it to him.
The thrilled little one couldn’t believe his luck as he was showered with bags of Starburst, Skittles, and Twizzlers in clips of the moment that did the rounds online.
The @Raptors mascot blessed @Drake and Adonis with all the candy! 🍭 @Raptors | #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/dK9TjT6YKR
— NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 28, 2022
The father-son duo are regulars at Raptors games, and Tuesday was no different, as they watched their team take on the Los Angeles Clippers from the front row.
The musician, who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, was previously seen earlier this month telling his son that he could only pick one bag of candy: Skittles or Sour Patch Kids.
That didn’t stop him still trying to get his hands on both, but Drake remained firm with his decision in the sweet viral video.
Skittles or Sour Patch Kids? 😅 pic.twitter.com/hR8U3Lkhgi
— UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) December 8, 2022
It seems like the little one could be taking to the court himself at some point in the future, as proud father Drake recently took to his Instagram Story to show off his son’s basketball skills.