Drake embraces his son Adonis as the Raptor mascot brings over candy for him during the first half of the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Clippers at Scotiabank Arena on December 27, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis Graham loves his candy.

The Canadian rapper was caught on camera earlier this month stopping the youngster from grabbing all the sweets at a Toronto Raptors game.

However, Drake didn’t have much of a choice on Tuesday after the team’s mascot The Raptor wheeled a table of candy over to Adonis before handing bags of it to him.

The thrilled little one couldn’t believe his luck as he was showered with bags of Starburst, Skittles, and Twizzlers in clips of the moment that did the rounds online.

The father-son duo are regulars at Raptors games, and Tuesday was no different, as they watched their team take on the Los Angeles Clippers from the front row.

READ MORE: Drake Loses $1 Million In World Cup Final Bet — Despite Picking Argentina To Win

The musician, who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, was previously seen earlier this month telling his son that he could only pick one bag of candy: Skittles or Sour Patch Kids.

That didn’t stop him still trying to get his hands on both, but Drake remained firm with his decision in the sweet viral video.

Skittles or Sour Patch Kids? 😅 pic.twitter.com/hR8U3Lkhgi — UNINTERRUPTED Canada 🇨🇦 (@UNCanada) December 8, 2022

READ MORE: Drake Has Custom 42-Diamond Necklace Made From Engagements He ‘Thought About’

It seems like the little one could be taking to the court himself at some point in the future, as proud father Drake recently took to his Instagram Story to show off his son’s basketball skills.