Lily Collins as Emily in episode 306 of "Emily in Paris".

“Emily in Paris” fans are well aware by now that Lily Collins has a new ‘do, and the actress just gave social media users a sneak peek inside her hair transformation.

Collins plays Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix show, with the leading lady spontaneously cutting her hair in the first episode of season 3.

The star then took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of the cut, which was done by hairstylist Gregory Russell.

A grinning Collins said in the clip, “Baby’s first bangs,” as Russell got to work with his scissors.

The actress captioned the vid, “Not exactly trauma bangs… unlike Emily, I didn’t cut these myself!

“Big thank you to the master @gregoryrussellhair for inducting me into my fringe era and starting Emily’s new hair journey…”

Despite “Emily in Paris” season 3 just dropping on Netflix this month, Collins unveiled her latest look while doing press for season 2 of the show last November.

See what Collins had to say about her new ‘do in her interview with ET Canada below.