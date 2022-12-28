Paula Abdul is getting called out by eagle-eyed fans.

The 60-year-old actress shared a carousel of holiday photos to Instagram showcasing her Kathy Hilton’s fabulous Christmas party.

She captioned the post, “@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party ✨🎉 Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏼 I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer♥️ XoP”.

READ MORE: 10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Paula Abdul

While most of the photos were simply Abdul posing with friends at the party, fans couldn’t help but notice one photo in particular that stood out from the rest.

The second photo showed her posing with the host, Hilton, but her face seemed to be smoothed over with what fans suspected as editing from the FaceTune app.

They were quick to call out the editing, with some fans encouraging her to retain her natural beauty while others were amused by the dramatic changes.

READ MORE: Paula Abdul Gushes Over ‘Truly Magical’ Day As She Hits Pride Parade In Los Angeles

Paula Abdul – Photo: Instagram/@paulaabdul

Hilton didn’t seem to mind or notice the changes as she simply shared her love in the comments with a series of emojis, “🥰❤️🎄💕💕💕😇”.