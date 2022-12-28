Jay Leno is stepping out in public after his terrifying accident.

The comedian was spotted shopping with his wife Mavis at a Pavilions location in Los Angeles. He appeared to be healthy after suffering burns on his face and body.

Jay Leno and his wife Mavis Leno – Photo: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Leno walked around the store in a pair of jeans and a denim button-up shirt alongside his wife who wore matching jeans and a colourful scarf.

Jay Leno and Mavis Leno. – Photo: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Last month on Nov. 12, Leno’s garage went up in flames in an incident where he received a “face full of gas”.

“It was a 1907 White Steam Car. The fuel line was clogged so I was underneath it. It sounded clogged and I said, ‘Blow some air through the line,’ and so he did,” he explained on “Today” in early December. “And suddenly, boom, I got a face full of gas. And then the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

He sustained third-degree burns and was hospitalized for 10 days at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills Hospital in L.A.