Britney Spears is getting nostalgic this holiday season.

The singer shared a throwback video of herself dancing with her now-husband Sam Asghari during what appears to be their wedding.

She captioned the post, “High school movie 🎥 !!!’

“Gotta see it … not that by any means is it a secret reference to me 🤷🏼‍♀️ … although my song is in it 🎶 !!!” she continued. “I’m definitely one to secretly make fun of !!! And if you don’t believe me … check out how they portrayed my special wedding day 👰🏼‍♀️ !!!”

It’s not immediately clear what movie Spears is referencing, though it may be a reference to her 2000 movie “Crossroads” which was her only feature film starring role.

“It was sure to make me feel like something with all that entertainment and the beautiful celebs holding that mic 🎤 !!!” she recalled. “I mean I haven’t held a mic in 7 years so that sassy girl dancing lit up the room for them with the CHEMISTRY 🧪 !!! That’s honestly what it’s about … and good God it was everywhere !!! Oh well sitting 🪑 down for 3 minutes for a sweet song and then 21 clap backs from one person alone had me feeling special 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

She then seemed to confirm the video was indeed from her wedding as she suggested she shared a sweet kiss with her husband on the dance floor.

“Anyways this is me before the dance floor was full 🪩 !!! KISS BY PRINCE !!! I’m gonna show you what IT’S ALL ABOUT — THE KISS 💋 !!!” she added.

Spears also seemed to express a desire to meet her husband’s father, using his full name Hesam.

“Psss … there sure were a hell of alot of women around 🤔 … when can I meet your dad Hesam ???” she asked.

Asghari has previously revealed he hadn’t seen his father in over a decade.

The married couple dance on a brightly lit dance floor, lit by purple hues and a beautiful flower arch in the background.