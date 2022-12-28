Bella Thorne is revealing a strange reason she lost out on a role.

The actress dropped by Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast “High Low with EmRata” to talk acting and her career with the host.

During the conversation, she recalled an incident where she was passed over for a role because the director thought she was “flirting” with him.

“I had a director give me feedback once and I was 10,” Thorne said. “The casting director calls my agent and the agent calls my mom, and they’re like, ‘So she’s not moving forward because the director felt like she was flirting with him and it made him really uncomfortable.’”

She was dumbfounded by the director’s reasoning as she was a child at the time.

“What the f–k are you talking about, man?! I don’t give a f–k what I said! I don’t care if I said, ‘Eat my p—y right now’! [I was] 10 years old. Why, why, would you ever think that?” she said.

Ratajkowski agreed with the sentiment, saying, “Also, him feeling that it was a real issue.”

Thorne also felt it was unlikely she had an opportunity to say anything to that effect.

“Also, you’re in a director session,” she added. “You can’t really say or do much. You do the scene, you say ‘hello,’ you walk out. There’s no time to like, ‘Let me go sit on your lap or make you feel uncomfortable.’ What the f–k are you talking about, man?”

That moment ended up staying with her for the rest of her career as she reflected on the incident, wondering what she might have said to make the director uncomfortable.

“I’m trying to find almost fault in myself,” she said. “Like: ‘What did you do, Bella? What did you do that made him feel like this? And every time, I’m like, ‘Bella, stop it.’ Even that thought right there is becoming part of the problem … it drives me crazy.”

The host had a strange moment of her own from her time as a minor in the industry.

She recalled a modeling agent told her when she was 16, “This face, this is how we know this girl gets f–ked … you gotta give a lesson, Emily, on this,” and added, “but that is the reality of being a young woman in the industry.”

Commenting on Thorne’s story, Ratajkowski added, “If you need a more f–ked up story about Hollywood and pedophilia and the sexualization of children, I don’t know that there is one.”