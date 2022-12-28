Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family.

They reported him missing on Wednesday in a statement to Variety and said the last time someone spoke with him was in July 2022 in Los Angeles.

They’ve since traveled to the city and have been in search of him for weeks. A missing person report has been filed with the LAPD and they are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the police or London’s cousin, Mikhail Noel, on Instagram at @iamdjkellz.

The musician from Trinidad and Tobago has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Tame Impala, and others.

He released three studio albums and was nominated for best rap song and rap performance at the Grammy’s for his West’s 2015 single “All Day” which also featured Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.

The full statement from London’s family is below:

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

‘Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.’ – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his Instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.”