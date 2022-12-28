Click to share this via email

Nicole Scherzinger is enjoying an island getaway this Winter.

The Pussycat Dolls singer shared vacation photos from her holiday in Hawaii.

She captioned a carousel of photos, “This is my happy place. 🤍 🌊”

The photos show the actress in a white bikini and a sheer shift enjoying the deck of a boat.

In a second post, she shared a video showing herself diving into the water and getting up close and personal with sharks.

“Dolphins, sharks, and whales…oh my!🐬🦈🐋 #Hawaii,” she captioned the post.

Scherzinger is a native to Honolulu and frequently returns for trips.