Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski have called it quits on their brief romance, according to a source.

An insider told People that the pair have gone their separate ways after dating for nearly two months.

The source said, “Em is single and totally happy.

“She will always prioritize her son [Sylvester Apollo], but enjoys dating when she has time. She enjoys her independence. She doesn’t have plans to see Pete again.

“She had fun with him, but she realized she didn’t want it to become anything else. She likes her life as it is.”

The showbiz pair first sparked romance rumours in November.

Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after being married for four years, has been romantically linked to the likes of Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in the months since her breakup.

She was also pictured kissing designer Jack Greer in New York last week.

A source told ET this week of Davidson and Ratajkowski: “Emily finds Pete hysterical, and he thinks she’s smoking hot, but they’ve both been living their lives and not putting any pressure on anything.”

Davidson has dated a string of celeb ladies in the past, with his most recent romance being with Kim Kardashian, whom he dated for nine months before they broke up in August.