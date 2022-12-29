Click to share this via email

Teenage actor Tyler Sanders passed away on June 16 from the effects of fentanyl, his autopsy report has now stated.

The 18-year-old, who starred in the likes of “9-1-1: Lone Star”, “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” and “Fear the Walking Dead”, was found dead in his Los Angeles home earlier this year.

TMZ obtained a copy of his autopsy report, which stated the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner noted Sanders’ death was accidental.

Illicit drugs were reportedly found in the bathroom of his home, where he was discovered unresponsive in bed.

The report claimed the Medical Examiner said Sanders had told a friend via text the night before his tragic death that he’d been using fentanyl. He reportedly didn’t answer any phone calls from the worried friend after that.

TMZ stated the teenager had no medical problems, but was said to have had a history of drug abuse, including heroin, cocaine, LSD, mushrooms and Xanax.

Sanders most recently starred in a short film titled “Shock!”, which is in post-production and was expected to be released this year, according to IMDb.

The late star last posted a photo of himself in Vail, Colorado on June 12.