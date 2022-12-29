Chrissy Teigen shared some sweet childhood photos of her husband John Legend in honour of his 44th birthday.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the “Love Me Now” singer by sharing three photos — one of a young Legend repping a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, a snapshot of a school-aged Legend flashing a big smile and a third pic of baby Legend lying naked on his stomach.

“Happy birthday to the best man everyone knows,” Teigen captioned her hubby’s birthday tribute. “We love you too much!!!”

READ MORE: Simu Liu Gets In The Holiday Spirit At John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s Christmas Sweater Party

Legend commented on his wife’s post with five red-heart emojis. Many people also took to the comments to share how much the singer looks like both of his two children: daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen’s Sassy Reply To Trolls Who Said ‘She’s Been Pregnant Forever’

Last week, Teigen celebrated her 37th birthday by watching TV and satisfying all her pregnancy cravings, which included pizza, chips and fried chicken. The pregnant model has reached the end of her pregnancy and is eagerly awaiting the birth of her and Legend’s new baby.