Iconic ’90s rapper Coolio tragically died earlier this year without a will in place to divide his estate among his family.

According to The Blast, Coolio died intestate, meaning he had no will. Appraising the late rapper’s estate has begun, and his managers have filed a probate.

Coolio has a huge family to split the wealth around, and seven of his adult children are looking to be the beneficiaries.

READ MORE: Coolio’s Kids Have A Special Plan To Keep His Ashes Close

According to the petition, the value of the late rapper’s estate is over $300,000, which includes “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.” However, the exact value is yet to be determined.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper tragically passed away in September in his manager Jarez Posey’s home, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

READ MORE: Coolio Recorded New Music, Dialogue For ‘Futurama’ Prior To Death

Coolio was only 59 years old when he passed away and received many condolences from his peers in the industry.

“Bad Boys” actor Martin Lawrence tweeted in response to the news, “My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip,” with an attached image of the late rapper.