Harry Styles is enjoying some down time amid his hectic touring schedule.

The One Direction hitmaker was pictured beaming alongside his family as they went for a quiet stroll in the U.K. this week.

Styles’ mom Anne Twist shared an array of festive snaps on her Instagram profile, with one showing her, her daughter Gemma and her boyfriend Michal Mlynowski posing with the singer.

The musician was all smiles as he wrapped up warm for the outing in a North Face yellow jacket and blue hoodie, that he teamed with sunglasses.

Twist captioned the post, “Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️”

The photo came after Styles took to Instagram to thank fans before heading home for the holidays.

Sharing a black and white pic inside an empty arena, the star wrote: “2022 changed my life. I can’t begin to thank all of you who supported me through it, I’ll never forget it. I hope your end of year is filled with happiness and calm.

“Love you all. See you next year. H.”

It was revealed that Styles had split from his girlfriend of nearly two years, Olivia Wilde, last month.

A source recently ET that the “Don’t Worry Darling” director/actress was “still pretty hurt by her breakup with Harry.”

The source added, “Olivia and Harry had a lot of love for each other and had a great time together, so it’s been an adjustment for her.”

The insider added, “Harry is doing his own thing and focusing on work and his friends. He isn’t too broken up about their split.”