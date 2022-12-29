When it comes to having more kids, Kim Kardashian’s mindset is “never say never.”

During her recent appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s “goop Podcast”, the mother of four revealed that she’s open to having more children and potentially getting remarried one day. While specifically speaking about marriage, Kardashian, who’s been married three times, said “fourth time’s a charm” and that “whatever’s meant to be will be” regarding having more kids.

When asked if she’d ever get married again, Kardashian told Paltrow “I don’t know,” before agreeing with the podcast host that she’s “such a romantic.”

“I am. I am,” she then admitted. “I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth’s time’s a charm, it’s gonna — it’s gonna work out.”

The SKIMS founder, 42, wed her first husband, music producer Damon Thomas, back in 2000 before going their separate ways in 2004, and from 2011 to 2013 she was married to NBA player Kris Humphries, although she filed for divorce just 72 days after they tied the knot. Just last month, Kardashian finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West, who she wed in 2014. The two share four children together — daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

“I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don’t know what was happening,” Kardashian explained. “The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that that was okay.”

Now, “The Kardashians” star said, “I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well.”

“I would want a marriage,” she added, “but I’m so happy to take my time.”

Elaborating further, Kardashian shared that she’s “obviously right at the end of that conversation,” noting that she “would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision.”

“Whatever is meant to be will be,” she said. “I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”