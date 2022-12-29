According to director Rian Johnson, Angela Lansbury “couldn’t have been lovelier and more generous” when she filmed a cameo for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”.

The late actress made her final film appearance in the Netflix sequel, and Johnson was thrilled she agreed to take on the role.

The legendary actress appears for a brief moment alongside fellow actors and stars Natasha Lyonne, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Stephen Sondheim in a round of the multiplayer online mystery game “Among Us”.

Johnson attempted to explain the rules of the popular elimination game to Lansbury before they both concluded gaming was not her thing.

While speaking with The New York Times, Johnson said of Lansbury’s comedic cameo, “[…] she was very patient in letting me describe the rules of ‘Among Us,’ up to a point. At which point she just said, ‘You know what? Just tell me what the lines are. I’ll trust you.'”

Lansbury wasn’t the only star to have their final role in the mystery sequel. Composer Stephen Sondheim, who is also a part of the gaming cameo, passed away last year at the age of 91.

Stephen actually helped enlist Lansbury, with Johnson stating, “‘I mentioned to him that we were trying to get Angela Lansbury. And he said, ‘Oh, Angie — I’m friends with her. Tell her I’m doing it. She’ll do it.'”

Johnson said of both of them to The New York Times, “Being massive fans of both of theirs from a young age, it’s pretty special to me, even just for a little moment in the movie.”