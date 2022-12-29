Mark Wahlberg is showing off his hard-earned beach body during the holiday season.

The 51-year-old actor showed off his toned body on a beautiful beach in Barbados alongside his wife, Rhea Durham, one day after Christmas.

The two embraced each other in a kiss underneath the beaming sun, a testament to their 14-year marriage.

The couple’s children — Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12 — were not spotted in the beach images but likely celebrated the Christmas holiday with their parents on the tropical vacation.

On Thursday, the “Father Stu” star shared a video on Instagram of him in a gym with his workout pal, Tom Dowd, “getting ready for the Christmas holiday, putting in the work” while flexing to the camera.

Wahlberg surely did put in the work. In April, Wahlberg admitted that gaining 30 pounds for “Father Stu” took a toll on him. The actor stars as Stuart Long, an amateur boxer-turned-priest who suffers from a degenerative and incurable muscular disorder, which pushed Wahlberg to let go of his dietary and gym habits.

Wahlberg spoke of the role to Entertainment Weekly at the time, “I put on 30 pounds and went from being a guy in fighting shape to a guy who was wheelchair-bound, suffering from a rare muscular generative disease.

I was just turning 50 by the time we finished the movie, and I was eating 11,000 calories a day. That drastic weight really took a toll on me over the course of the last seven, eight months.”

Wahlberg described how he put on the pounds for the role: “I tried to do it in a healthy way. It was a dozen eggs and a dozen pieces of bacon, two baked potatoes, a Porterhouse steak, two bowls of white rice and a glass of olive oil. The first two weeks were high proteins. The second two weeks were a lot of carbs. The last two weeks starches and then sodium, just to kind of get as bloated as possible.”