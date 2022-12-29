James Corden joined “every single person in London” to audition for “Lord Of The Rings”, the comedian has revealed.

Corden appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast with Josh Horowitz, with the host questioning whether one of his first auditions was for the franchise.

The actor confirmed that was true, and that he’d put himself forward to play the part of hobbit Samwise Gamgee.

READ MORE: Ricky Gervais Calls Out James Corden For Stealing His Joke For ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue

Corden admitted the audition was “not good,” despite him putting his all into it at the time.

He joked, “Every single person in London auditioned for ‘Lord Of The Rings’. Everybody. I auditioned for Samwise. I was doing the accent and everything.”

Corden added: “Two of my other friends went in [to audition] and then we all got called back the next day. Then we got called back the next day, and then none of us got called back after that.”

Despite not being a part of the trilogy, he insisted he still “very much enjoyed” the films.

READ MORE: James Corden Quips Wife Julia Must Think She Made ‘A Huge Mistake’ Marrying Him

Peter Jackson’s trilogy started with the 2001 flick “Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring”, with “The Two Towers” being released in 2002 and “The Return Of The King” hitting theatres in 2003.

Elijah Wood took on the role of Frodo, while Ian McKellen played Gandalf, Orlando Bloom starred as Legolas and Sean Bean played Boromir.

Sean Astin ended up playing the part that Corden went up for.