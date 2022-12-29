Michelle Obama’s 30-year-marriage to husband Barack Obama hasn’t always been smooth-sailing.

The Light We Carry author, 58, admitted that there was a decade in their relationship when “she couldn’t stand” her husband.

“People think I’m being catty by saying this — it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” she said during a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.”

READ MORE: Michelle Obama Opens Up About Her Menopause Experience: ‘I Cannot Push Myself As Hard As I Used To’

Michelle explained that the challenging period in their marriage occurred when Barack’s political career was taking off, leading to an imbalance in their parenting, which saw her being the primary caretaker of their daughters, Sasha, now 21, and Malia, 24.

“And for 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Ugh, this isn’t even,'” the former first lady shared. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever, ever.”

READ MORE: Viola Davis Responds To ‘Incredibly Hurtful’ Criticism Of Michelle Obama Portrayal: ‘Critics Absolutely Serve No Purpose’

“There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40,” she continued, “but guess what? 10 years — we’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. And people give up . . . ‘Five years; I can’t take it.'”

In October, the Obamas, who met in 1989 before tying the knot in 1992, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. They each shared heartfelt photo tributes to one another on Instagram as they reflected on the last 30 years spent together.