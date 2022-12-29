Rod Stewart and his family were emitting the Christmas spirit in a new photo he shared on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 29 with his six children, his granddaughter and his model wife, Penny Lancaster.

Rod Stewart and his family — Rod Stewart/Instagram

The large family stood before an enormously gorgeous Christmas tree which glowed in the night. The rock legend, 77, and his kids were dressed to the nines in what appeared to be a magical holiday night for the family. On his Instagram Story, the rockstar captioned ‘Family Time’ beneath the photo.

Stewart rocked a flashy suit along with his signature mullet. His wife Penny, 51, looked simply elegant in an orange maxi dress paired with daring black heels.

The glamorous couple were posing in front of the Christmas tree with their two sons, model Alastair, 16 and Aidan, 11, and Sir Rod’s other children, Kimberley, Ruby, Renee and Sean. Also pictured were Kimberley’s daughter Delilah, 11, and Ruby’s partner Jake, but Liam Stewart was missing from the stunning photo.

Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, are from his first marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 77, while daughter Ruby, 35, is from a former relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 63.