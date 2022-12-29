Andy Cohen is adamant he’s going to be seeing in the new year with a shot or two.

It was recently suggested that CNN would be reducing alcohol consumption during their New Year’s Eve special this year.

However, Cohen, who last year hit headlines after referring to Ryan Seacrest’s performers as “a group of losers” after a few drinks, has insisted those rules don’t apply to him.

Cohen told Rolling Stone, “CNN said the correspondents will not be drinking.

“Anderson [Cooper] and I will be the people partying on CNN [though] we will be partying responsibly.”

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest Agrees With CNN’s Decision To Limit Alcohol On New Year’s Eve Broadcast After Andy Cohen’s Intoxicated Comments: ‘I Don’t Advocate Drinking When One Is On The Air’

He went on, “My job is to take Anderson out of his comfort zone [and] my job is to be a party ringleader for everyone watching us on New Year’s Eve.

“And that is what I will continue to do. And as a matter of fact… If the correspondents are not drinking this year, I will be partying even harder on their behalf.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Cohen insisted, “It’s fun for me because I’m a guest on CNN, so I’m like a visitor.

“I’m going to just march back to Bravo at 12:30 in the morning and be done with it, and so I can kind of torch the place while I’m there, and then head out.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Tells Andy Cohen She Stopped Watching ‘Real Housewives’ After Her Life Became ‘Dramatic’ Enough

Cohen’s comments come after Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly on Monday: “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air.”

The TV personality continued, “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.”