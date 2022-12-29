Kanye West’s ex-business manager is fed up over a lawsuit with the rapper.

Thomas St. John, who says he had a falling out with West last January after Ye aggressively yelled at him and terminated their business relationship, is suing the rapper for $4.5 million over unpaid fees.

According to The Sun, the manager is frustrated with his former client because he’s been unable to serve West with the legal documents he needs to receive, either directly by St. John or through other means, in order to more forward with the suit. This is because it’s been nearly impossible to locate West, due to his months-long nomadic lifestyle, in which he’s been constantly travelling without a home base, as per TMZ.

However, the outlet reports that, in the last two weeks, West has been spotted several times out and about in Los Angeles.