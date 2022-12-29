Hilaria Baldwin is explaining why she’s been absent on social media lately.

Like many households during this time of year, the mother of seven has been attending to her house full of sick children, which is mainly why she hasn’t shared any photos from her family’s holiday celebration.

“Sorry for being so mia…we’ve been so, so sick. It’s been really tough,” Baldwin, 38, provided an update in the caption of an Instagram photo of her youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina, 3 months, keeping warm in a winter jacket and knitted hat.

“Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps,” the yoga pro continued. “I know so many of you can unfortunately relate.”

Baldwin concluded her post by sending “love” and “healthy, warm wishes” to her followers.

“Can’t wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…,” she wrote, “once I get my lungs and voice back.”

Hilaria and her hubby, Alex Baldwin, are also parents to daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 1, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.