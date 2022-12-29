Gunna is making his debut as a newly freed man.

In his first appearance since leaving jail on a plea deal, the “Missing Me” rapper is sporting a head-to-toe all-black look, including a Nike balaclava and leather jacket, while exiting a private jet in Los Angeles.

Gunna exiting jet plane in Los Angeles — SplashNews.com

Gunna, legal name Sergio Kitchens, had entered a plea deal in which his sentence will become shortened after serving in prison for a RICO indictment since May. Gunna was arrested with many people at YSL, artist Young Thug’s record label, under charges of illegal racketeering.

Gunna still maintains his innocence regarding the prison sentence; in a statement shared with Pitchfork in December, the rapper said he became affiliated with YSL in 2016 but “did not consider it a ‘gang'” — instead, he said, it was “a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.”

Gunna continued: “I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”