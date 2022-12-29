Click to share this via email

Brooklyn Beckham, his wife Nicola Peltz, and Selena Gomez arrived at a private airport in Los Cabos, Mexico to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 together.

Selena Gomez is joining in with the Peltz Beckhams’ 2022 New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Gomez and her friends Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were snapped arriving at an airport in Los Cabos, Mexico this week.

The trio, who have been spending a lot of time together recently, donned casual ensembles as they headed out of the terminal.

Beckham decided to stay in Florida for Christmas this year, while the rest of his famous family opted for a cozy festive season in the Cotswolds, U.K.

His mother Victoria took to Instagram to share some family snaps, writing how much they missed their eldest child.

Gomez, Beckham and Peltz’s latest celebration together comes after they spent Thanksgiving with one another.

However, they swapped the classic Turkey dinner for the traditional English dish of fish and chips.

The pals also enjoyed a sweet pyjama party last month.