Cardi B and Offset brought their kids along for a skiing adventure.

Their children Kulture, 4, Wave Set, 15 months old, and Offset’s 13-year-old son, Jordan, joined the two music stars as they went on a ski trip to Big SNOW American Dream on Tuesday, December 27.

The exciting location is an indoor real-snow ski and snowboard center inside New Jersey’s American Dream mall.

Migos uploaded photos of the day trip on Instagram with the caption, “The reason I gotta go hard,” on the image of him with two of his children.

In the pictures, the family dawned stellar winter looks in matching green-and-black colour palettes. Offset is seen rocking a stylish striped balaclava, green puffer and gold jewellery on his wrists to complete the look. His 13-year-old son Jordan wears the inverse of his colours, with a shiny black puffer and slick green joggers.

Little brother Wave Set is being held in Offset’s arms but is still fashionably rocking a cream-coloured fit with a white beanie and a pair of Air Jordan 7s.

In a 2019 cover story for Haute Living, Offset shared that he learned a lot from fatherhood and profoundly values the time he spends with his children while on the road touring, “It’s challenging when you have a career like this and you’re constantly on the road. It makes it tough to see your kids, especially when they’re young,” Offset continued. “Now that I’m older, though, I’m learning my way.”