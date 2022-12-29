Nick Cannon has welcomed his 12th child!

The famous dad is now a father to another daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, whom he welcomed on Dec. 14 with model Alyssa Scott. This is the pair’s second child together and Scott’s third baby.

Scott took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the arrival of their baby girl by sharing an emotional video of her birth, just one year after she and Cannon lost their son Zen at 5 months old due to brain cancer.

“December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed,” Scott captioned her post. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Posts Ultrasound Photos Of Second Baby With Nick Cannon

“I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face,” she continued. “I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.”

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” Scott added.

She followed up with a separate post — a photo of Halo peacefully sleeping in an infant lounger, surrounded by a beautiful bouquet of pink roses.

Scott also took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of the sky from the day Halo was born.

“The drive to the hospital was so quiet and peaceful. There was a meteor shower and we saw shooting stars the entire way,” she captioned the snapshot.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Opens Up About His ‘Biggest Guilt’ Over Having 11 Kids

Photo: Instagram/ ItsAlyssaEmm

She then shared a video of her view from the hospital room later that night, which saw fireworks light up the dark sky.

“I just know my boy [Zen] was celebrating,” she wrote overtop of the clip.

Photo: Instagram/ ItsAlyssaEmm

Meanwhile, a third post on her Story sees a close-up view of a 3-day-old Halo wrapped in a white blanket.

Photo: Instagram/ ItsAlyssaEmm

Additionally, Scott shared a TikTok on her Instagram Story which sees baby Halo dressed up in a festive red dress and headband, posing for a newborn photoshoot.

“Tough work being 5 days old,” Scott joked in the caption.

Photo: Instagram/ ItsAlyssaEmm

Cannon is also a father to sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months, whom he shares with model Brittany Bell.

READ MORE: Alyssa Scott Shares Baby Bump Photos With Nick Cannon

Additionally, he shares daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, with Abby De La Rosa, plus twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Elsewhere, the “Masked Singer” host is a dad to son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi, and shares daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.