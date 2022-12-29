Real name: Destiny Hope Cyrus When the "Malibu" singer was just a baby she always had a grin on her face so her family called her "smiley." To honour her childhood nickname she legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2009.

Miley Cyrus is getting a head start on her New Year’s Resolution.

The singer appeared on NBC’s upcoming “A Toast to 2022!” special and spoke with Hoda Kotb about her goal for 2023.

“I guess my resolution would really be — my instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” she said, via People. “Dolly [Parton] was telling me, her husband [Carl Thomas Dean] says, ‘You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.’ And I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others.”

Kotb followed up by asking whether that’s related to her transition to her 30s.

“I always say that my truth and the opposite of what that is, is also true. Somehow, I’m completely different and then somehow, I’m exactly the same,” she continued, joking about her wild 20s spent in the public eye. “Now, in my 30s — I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I think you can google it.”

The special will also be hosted by Jenna Bush Hager and will feature interviews with Parton, George Lopez, Kenan Thompson, Samantha Bee, Christie Brinkley, Andrea Canning, Mario Cantone, Nathan Chen, Dylan Dreyer, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Coco Jones, Sheinelle Jones, Echo Kellum, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Raymond Lee, Tom Llamas, Mario Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Wendell Pierce, Colin Quinn, Amber Ruffin, Martha Stewart, Tariq (The Corn Kid), Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump, Julio Vaqueiro and Johnny Weir.

Cyrus’ interview will be on Friday’s episode of “Today” before the special airs on NBC.

The special is set to run before the singer’s own special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party”, which she will co-host with Parton on Saturday.