Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chris Evans’ fans love it when the actor wears a sweater, but his “Knives Out” co-star Daniel Craig doesn’t understand what all the fuss is about.

The pair starred in the 2019 flick together, with Evans causing a stir online at the time when he donned a cream cable knit in the movie.

Evans played Ransom Drysdale in the film, while Craig starred as Benoit Blanc.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Reveals He Was In Toronto When He Realized ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Was A ‘Success’

Craig told BBC Radio 1: “It’s the bit that goes over my head. I don’t understand. It’s like, so Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like, he’s naked or at least naked from the sort of waist down, wearing a jumper.

“I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.’ News in is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper!'”

The “James Bond” actor admitted, “He does it very well. He wears it very beautifully.”

Craig is the only returning star for the “Knives Out” sequel, that was released this month.

In the much-talked about film, Craig is back as the famed Southern detective Blanc.

READ MORE: Daniel Craig Didn’t Want His ‘Glass Onion’ Character’s Sexuality Reveal To Be ‘A Song And Dance’

This time, the star-studded cast — including Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. and more — are in Greece for the latest murder mystery case.

See what Craig had to say about the newly-released flick in his interview with ET Canada below.