Courtney Love says she was almost cast in “Fight Club”.

The actress appeared on Monday’s episode of “WTF with Marc Maron” and revealed she was initially cast in the role of Marla Singer in the 1999 film before things went sour.

She claimed she “wouldn’t let Brad [Pitt] play” her late husband Kurt Cobain in a film about his life, which the star of the film didn’t take well.

“I went nuclear,” she recalled of her reaction. ” ‘Who the f— do you think are?’ ”

Her boyfriend at the time, Edward Norton, co-starred in the film opposite Pitt and broke the news to her that she was out of the film.

“He starts sobbing. … And he was like, ‘I don’t have the power!’ ” she said.

Love said she had regrets about that moment, wishing she had simply paid the actor lip service.

“I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, ‘Sure,’ and f— ’em later,” she admitted and claimed Pitt had been trying to pitch a film about Cobain for years.

The singer said she hasn’t seen “Fight Club” to this day, but confessed she and Pitt had revisited the conversation around a biopic of the ex-Nirvana singer in 2020.

“‘I don’t know that I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit,’ ” she told him. “They’re really good social-justice movies, but … I was like, ‘If you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.'”