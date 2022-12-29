Cheryl Burke is looking forward to the new year.

This week, the former “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a post on TikTok, expressing her feelings about the year that was as we approach 2023.

“When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don’t think it’s because I’m sad,” she wrote in the video. “It’s because I MADE IT through the years that did everything it could to try and break me, and there were a lot of moments when I thought I would but here I AM.”

“Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by my past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life. 2023, LET’S SHOW’EM HOW IT’S DONE!” Burke added.

Early in the year, Burke split from her husband of nearly three years, Matthew Lawrence.

She also ended her run with “Dancing With the Stars” after 26 seasons.

“I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write…Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars. This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one,” Burke wrote on Instagram back in November.

“I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry 😉,” she added.