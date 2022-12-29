Tributes are pouring in for legendary soccer player, Pelé, whose death was announced earlier today.

The Brazilian king of soccer, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died at the age of 82 on Thursday from multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer, which he’d been battling since 2021.

Following the devastating news, a number of sports figures among other fans of the three-time World cup champion have taken to social media to pay tribute to his legacy.

READ MORE: Pelé, Brazil’s Mighty King Of ‘Beautiful Game,’ Has Died At 82

Fellow Brazilian soccer player, Neymar, took to Instagram to express his love for the late athlete.

“Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete,” he captioned a carousel, including photos of the two together. “I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. Gave voice to the poor, blacks and mostly: Gave visibility to Brazil.”

“Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King!” he continued. “He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!”

Meanwhile, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a black and white throwback photo of the two, writing, “My deep condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere ‘goodbye’ to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that the entire football world is currently embracing. An inspiration to so many millions, a reference yesterday, today and forever.”

“The love you always showed me was reciprocated in every moment we shared even from distance,” he continued. “He will never be forgotten and his memory will live forever in each and every one of us football lovers. Rest in peace King Pelé.”

READ MORE: Tom Brady Shades Himself And ‘Old’ Cristiano Ronaldo in Hilarious FIFA World Cup Commercial

French soccer player, Kylian Mbappé; former record-holding sprinter, Usain Bolt; and Boston Celtics player, Jaylen Brown also honoured the soccer icon on social media.

In one of Pelé’s final tweets, he congratulated Mbappé for breaking one of his records.

A Sporting Legend. Rest in Peace King Pele 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AmehPBOR30 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 29, 2022

Rest In Peace to a legend 🕊today we celebrate his legacy ! Pelé’s spirit will live forever pic.twitter.com/MoZ7G1y0Td — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 29, 2022

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Carli Lloyd; track and field athlete, Carl Lewis; and English soccer coach, John Terry also paid their respects.

A tough day for all of us. Rest in peace my friend🙏🙏🙏https://t.co/I623VsLkVk — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) December 29, 2022

Record producer, Patrick Denard Douthit, better known as 9th Wonder and Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, chimed in as well.

READ MORE: Grant Wahl, Renowned Soccer Journalist, Dead At 48 After Collapsing At FIFA World Cup

RIP Pele. A man with a strong legacy that will be remembered FOREVER. 🕊️❤️ Legends Never Die they are always Remembered in the hearts of the People. pic.twitter.com/TDb5tVKVhG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 29, 2022

Elsewhere, several soccer clubs paid homage to Pelé’s “remarkable career.”

Sad day for the world of football. Rest in peace, Pelé 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uVe6frAHO1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear that football legend Pelé has passed away. May we pass on our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. Rest in peace, O Rei. pic.twitter.com/KtnZMGuz7d — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Pele, an extraordinarily gifted footballer who transcended our sport and inspired millions throughout his remarkable career. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go to Pele’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ocr5KF239t — Premier League (@premierleague) December 29, 2022

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele. pic.twitter.com/I4UwAHmWkh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022