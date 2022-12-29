Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Paris Hilton has got a big secret.

This week, the socialite took to TikTok with a video teasing a big reveal she’s got planned for Friday.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Teases New Music, Says An ‘Iconic Song’ Is Coming Soon

“Me when I have a secret that’s going to break the internet on 12/30,” she wrote, over a clip over herself strutting into one of her pink cars.

“Something’s coming 😉🔥#ThatsHot,” she wrote in the post caption.

Fans immediately began speculating as to what Hilton was teasing, with many guessing based on the hashtag that a “Simple Life” reboot with Nicole Richie could be on the way.

READ MORE: Paris Hilton Poses With Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner & More At Kathy Hilton’s Star-Studded Holiday Party

“What might it be, new seasons of The Simple Life??,” one person wrote.

Others speculated that Hilton may be announcing that she is pregnant, while some suspect she will be joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.

“She’s gunna replace her mother on House wives of Beverly Hills 😭😍!!!!” one fan commented.