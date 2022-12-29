Click to share this via email

Mel B’s daughter is spicing up her life.

This week, Phoenix Brown, daughter of the Spice Girls singer, shared a video on TikTok in which she recreates her mom’s girl group look from the ’90s.

In the video, Phoenix poses for a photoshoot wearing a colourful quilted pants with matching bra, intercut with images of Mel B in a very similar outfit.

@phoenixisphoenix Re created my mums outfit from the 90’s! What do you guys think? ♬ Spice Up Your Life – Spice Girls

The look Phoenix re-created was featured on cover of the 1997 album Spice Up Your Life, as well as the film “Spice World”.

“Mel’s daughter is a full blown grownup and gorgeous!!” one user commented, while another added, “I can’t believe how much you look like her! Mel B should be so proud!!!”

Another fan wrote, “I can’t. this series is giving me everything, all that joy can bring, this I swear.”

On Instagram, Phoenix shared more photos of her recreations.

Mel be shares Phoenix with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, also has two other children: Angel, whose father is Eddie Murphy, and Madison, whose father is Stephen Belafonte.