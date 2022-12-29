Click to share this via email

Alexandra Daddario is feeling free on vacation.

This week, the “White Lotus” star shared some cheeky nude photos from her trip to a sunny, tropical paradise.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” she wrote in the caption, referencing the 1991Bill Murray movie “What About Bob?”

In the picture, Daddario is seen standing naked in a pool at her hotel room, with one of the photos having her rear end covered up by the photographer’s thumb.

“Anyone who gets to spend time outdoors with a casually naked Alexandra Daddario is winning at life no matter what they do,” one fan commented,

Another joked, “Most hated finger in the history of world.”

Daddario will next be seen in the series “Mayfair Witches”, based on the book trilogy by Anne Rice. She plays Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to the witching Mayfair clan.