Rebel Wilson is a proud mom.

On Thursday, the “Pitch Perfect” star shared a new photo on her Instagram story, posing with her sister Anna, and her baby Royce.

Maintaining some privacy, in the photo, Wilson covered her daughter’s face with a circle featuring the date 2022.

Photo: Rebel Wilsion/Instagram

Wilson has shared similar obscured photos of Royce several times on Instagram.

Wilson welcomed Royce last month via surrogacy.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making,” she wrote at the time, “but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson is currently in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma.