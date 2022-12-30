Anthony Hopkins is marking 47 years of sobriety.

The 84-year-old actor shared a powerful message with fans on Thursday, encouraging anyone that might also be struggling to get help.

Hopkins said, “Hello everyone I just want to wish everyone a happy new year.

“And also to say I’m celebrating 47 years today of sobriety.”

The star insisted he wanted the post to be “helpful” and not so much “heavy,” telling the camera: “I am a recovering alcoholic, and to you out there, I know there are people struggling… be kind to yourself, be kind, stay out of the circle of toxicity with people if they offend you, live your life, be proud of your life.”

“The Father” actor went on, “47 years ago I was in a desperate situation in despair and probably not long to live.

“I just happened to acknowledge one day that there was something really wrong with me.

“I didn’t realize that it was a kind of condition, mental, physical emotional condition called alcoholism or addiction,” Hopkins continued, insisting he wasn’t an expert on drugs or anything.

Hopkins urged anyone being bullied to “be proud of themselves” and not to listen, as well as recommending 12-step programs to those wanting to get help.

He also told people that need help with any addiction or problem to talk to someone they respected.

“I’m not a do gooder,” Hopkins insisted.

“I’m an old sinner like everyone but all I can say is I have the best life I can even imagine and I can’t even take credit for it.

“Wherever you are, get help… Don’t be ashamed, be proud of yourselves whatever you do, don’t let anyone put you down,” he said.

“Celebrate yourself, as I do myself, although I know nothing.”

Hugh Jackman was among those commenting on the post, writing: “Well said!”

Naomi Campbell added, “Thank you Sir @anthonyhopkins you are shining beacon of light , you inspire me on my journey in recovery .. ❤️🙏🏾”