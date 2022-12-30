Eva Mendes is starting the new year with a new look.

The “Ghost Rider” actress swapped her signature brunette locks for a subtle red colour.

On Tuesday, Mendes, 48, showed off her new colour on Instagram to resounding applause from fans.

The actress, model and businesswoman captioned the Instagram image in Spanish — “Mira esto! I went red” — tagging hairstylist Richi Grisillo in the caption. “Mira esto!” means “watch this!” in Spanish.

In the stunning close-up photo, Mendes looks off to the side as her fiery new hair basks in the spotlight.

However, Mendes may have already been sporting the new ‘do long before officially debuting the colour on Tuesday. Going back to Dec. 20, the star uploaded an adorable photo to Instagram with her dog Lucho, with the red hair visible.

In a reel posted on Christmas Eve, Mendes tossed her new red hair back and forth while discussing the importance of mental health during the holidays.

“For me personally, I don’t care much for acting ‘merry’ or ‘happy ‘-as long as I stay grateful I’ll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won’t torture others with them but I won’t hide them either,” she wrote, before adding, “Oh , I went red. Gracias to @richi_grisillo for this. Lo adoro.”

Fans loved the new hairstyle, setting the comment section ablaze with supportive fire emojis.

“Should I call the fire station,” one fan added. “OMG 🔥 STAY BLESSED.”

With the new hair may also come a new relationship status. During a “Today Australia” interview last month, the actress referred to her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, as her “husband.”

Speaking of Gosling, the star said, “Everybody is amazing, everybody is welcoming us, it’s been so beautiful,” Mendes said of her time in Australia. “My husband Ryan is here … and our children are here; we’re having the best time.”