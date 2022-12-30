McLovin is officially getting married.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged to his girlfriend of five years, Britt Bowman. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve, with the couple waiting five days to share the news on Instagram.

The 33-year-old actor captioned the photo with a tongue-in-cheek message –”Life’s over!!!❤️❤️❤️” – while Bowman showed off the ring to the camera as the two lovebirds shared a smooch.

He re-posted the social media upload to his Story, writing, “F–k.”

Mintz then travelled over to Twitter to continue spreading the good news. “I told insta, so I guess I gotta tell all my pals over at Twitter,” Mintz-Plasse tweeted. “I’ve dug my own grave but at least I’ll be sharing it with my future wife!”

The future bride also shared photos celebrating the exciting news with her partner, saying, “did a thing 💍12.24.22 ❤️❤️❤️🎉.”

The couple’s celebrity friends further celebrated in the comments. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of your life together,” Matthew Koma wrote, while his wife, Hilary Duff, commented multiple ring emojis.

Fellow stars like Mandy Moore, Alison Brie and Molly Bernard also shared their best wishes.

The couple began dating in 2017 and kept their romance relatively under the radar. The only significant signs of public affection were Mintz-Plasse’s adorable Instagram tributes for Bowman’s birthday over the years.

In 2018, the actor called the bride-to-be “literally the kindest person” he has ever met before begging her never to go on tour again. “Please don’t go on tour again because I’m a mess when you’re gone, but that is besides the point. Love you a s’much.”

In 2019, Mintz-Plasse told his followers that Bowman is a “better person” than he is.