Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth take their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, to the premiere of their dad’s new movie “Thor: Love And Thunder” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky were one with the sun while on a family vacation in Fiji this Christmas.

The Hollywood couple spent their tropical travels at a luxury Travura resort, giving their kids a lot of time to spend surfing.

Pataky, 46, expressed her love for the trip with a handful of photos uploaded to Instagram on Friday with the caption: “Bye Bye Tavarua! Best surf ever!”

Along with sundowns and ocean views, one of the photos included was a gorgeous photo of Hemsworth and Pataky dancing on the sandy shores together.

Also included in the post were photos of their twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, who were seen surfing under the sun, clearly having the time of their lives.

Elsa Pataky/Instagram — Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Elsa Pataky/Instagram — Elsa Pataky/Instagram

Another photo showed off the killer physiques of the couple as they posed with Santa in front of a beachside Christmas tree.

Elsa Pataky/Instagram — Elsa Pataky/Instagram

The trip comes after the “Thor” star recently told Vanity Fair he would be “taking time off” to spend with his family after recently discovering he was at risk of Alzheimer’s while shooting the Disney+ series “Limitless.”