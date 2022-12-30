“GMA3: What You Need To Know” co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes aren’t holding back when it comes to their romance, a source has said.

Robach and Holmes first sparked relationship rumours in November when photos emerged of them looking loved-up and holding hands.

Despite the controversy surrounding their future at “GMA”, an insider told People that they “are in love” and are said to be fine with their romance being out in the open.

READ MORE: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Spotted Arm In Arm After Secret Romance Revealed

“They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to,” the source told the mag.

The two anchors are currently off-air as ABC News investigates the claims.

READ MORE: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Trying Not To ‘Jeopardize’ Their ‘GMA’ Futures, Say Sources: ‘They Wouldn’t Dare Be Caught Together Now’

It was revealed earlier this week that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

The two wed in 2010 and share their daughter Sabine together. Holmes is also father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach, on the other hand, tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010, as well, before they reportedly split earlier this year.