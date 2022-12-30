An old school Spice Girls song with an X-rated title leaked online this week.

The track, “C. U. Next Tuesday”, which fans have known about but never heard over the years, turned up online this week, The Sun reported, after being written and recorded 27 years ago for their debut album Spice.

The band — consisting of Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B — are said to not be fans of the track and think it’s “embarrassing” that it’s leaked. However, they’re now hoping it’ll be “forgotten.”

Mel C said, according to the U.K. tabloid, “’C.U. Next Tuesday’ was never used because it’s a pile of s**t. It would be a big rip-off if Virgin put it on a greatest hits album now.”

The paper added that the band think it would be “a waste of time to investigate how the song has been accessed and shared after almost three decades.”

A source said, “The Spice Girls are all at a very different place in their lives now than they were when this song was first written as a tongue-in-cheek track in the Nineties.

“It is obviously a bit embarrassing given the cringeworthy title, as they wouldn’t use the c-word in their own lives.

“It is a bit of a mystery how on earth it has got out but they aren’t going to dwell on it.

“The group have other projects they are looking forward to in 2023 so are focusing on them and hoping this song — which they were never particularly fond of — is forgotten.”