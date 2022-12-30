Click to share this via email

Rita Ora looked phenomenal in a relaxed crochet maxi skirt and skimpy bikini this holiday season while going on a Harbour stroll in St. Barts with her husband, Taika Waititi.

Rita Ora in St. Barts — EliotPress/MEGA

The singer was preparing to attend the UNICEF Winter Gala and got some love from the sun before the event.

The 32-year-old pop star rocked a chic boho look as she kept things natural on the island with bare feet and wavy hair.

Rita Ora in St. Barts — EliotPress/MEGA

The floor-length crochet skirt complimented Ora’s figure, highlighting her super-toned waist.

With her gold necklaces shining underneath the sun and a Hermes bag in hand, Ora looked like a luxurious mermaid walking along the island.

Her film director husband, 47, affectionately put his shoulders around the gorgeous pop star as they walked to their boat.

Rita Ora in St. Barts — Eliot Press/MEGA

Waititi recently stated while speaking with Louis Theroux that actor Robert Pattinson played cupid for them, introducing them to each other at a BBQ where they became friends.

Before marrying each other this year, the couple started as friends for three years.