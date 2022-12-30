Click to share this via email

Kim Kardashian has been married three times, but only counts one of them as “real.”

The Skims founder recently joined Gwyneth Paltrow’s “goop Podcast”, where she spoke about tying the knot with Kanye West in 2014 in Florence, Italy after three years of dating.

They announced their split in February 2021.

“I feel, like honestly my last marriage was my first real [one],” Kardashian told Paltrow.

The reality TV star was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, before tying the knot with former NBA basketball player Kris Humphries in 2011. The pair famously called it quits after just 72 days, before finalizing their divorce in 2013.

Kardashian recalled, “The first one [to Damond], I just don’t know what was happening.

“The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly. All my friends were at that place and that’s where I should have been, and I didn’t accept that that just wasn’t where I was and realized that was ok.”

Kardashian shares four children with West; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

It was revealed last month that the exes had finally finalized their divorce amid ongoing controversy surrounding West.