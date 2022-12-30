Lisa Hochstein is sharing a confrontational video of herself approaching her now-estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, and his girlfriend at a Miami nightclub back in early May.

In the footage re-posted to the “Real Housewives of Miami” figure’s Instagram Story, Lisa, 40, who is behind her cellphone camera, confronts Lenny, 56, and Katharina Mazepa, 27, with her phone flashlight as she catches them partying together in the packed club.

As Lisa goes up to the plastic surgeon, his mistress begins to seductively lick her lips while staring directly into the camera. Although the clip’s audio is hard to hear due to the loud club, Lenny can be heard asking the reality star, “What are you doing, Lisa?”

In May, Page Six broke the news of the club “showdown” which occurred over the weekend of Formula 1’s 2022 Miami Grand Prix. The incident immediately caused speculation that Lisa and Lenny were ending their 12-year marriage.

“They were all there, and they did have words,” a source told the outlet at the time. “A drink was thrown.”

Another insider recalled that Lenny entered the club with his “new girlfriend” causing “a showdown at Gala Miami this weekend.” The source added that “Lisa got in her face and yelled at her.”

Following the altercation, Page Six asked Lenny about the so-called “showdown” and whether or not him and Lisa had any plans to divorce. He initially lied before admitting a week later that the Hochsteins were indeed going their separate ways.

“A few weeks ago, I denied this because because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process,” he came forward to the outlet, attempting to explain why he denied the rumours.

“This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.”

Despite Lenny stating that he wanted to “take care” of his and Lisa’s two children- son Logan, 7, and daughter Elle, 3- his estranged wife has since accused him of cutting her off financially, in which she claims she’s unable to purchase food and diapers for their kids.

Lenny then responded by claiming that the “RHOM” star spent $9,000 on designer clothes in one week.

As the Hochsteins’ divorce continued to play out in court, fans are currently watching it unfold on the hit Peacock series.