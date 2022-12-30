Evidence from Tory Lanez’s trial has begun to leak after the Canadian rapper was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet just last week.

On Thursday night, audio from an alleged jail call between Lanez and Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, which reportedly took place after the rapper was taken into custody following the shooting, was leaked by YouTuber Nique at Nite.

Although Lanez does not acknowledge the shooting or the firearm that he used, he apologizes to Harris multiple times for shooting her then-friend, who was there on the night of July 12, 2020 when the incident occurred in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Wins Pre-Trial Ruling In Contract Dispute With Old Label

The five-minute alleged call, which was a vital piece of evidence in Lanez’s conviction, begins with the rapper asking what hospital Megan had been taken to before he attempts to explain how inebriated he was.

“I know she’s probably never ever gonna talk to me ever again but bruh, I just want you to know I was just so f**king drunk, I don’t even know what the f**k was going on, deada**,” Lanez says. “I’d never do some sh*t like that.”

“Regardless, that’s not gonna make anything right and that’s not gonna make my actions right, but I’m deeply sorry for that,” he continues, to which Harris acknowledges his apology, replying, “I know. … It was a lot that happened.”

READ MORE: Kelsey Harris Takes The Stand In Tory Lanez Assault Trial: Everything You Need To Know

“A whole lot, bruh. I feel crazy, but what happened happened already; I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry…I think we were just too drunk,” Lanez reiterates.

I met YouTuber Nique at Nite in court and really admired her gumption. She has the audio on her channel, including this of Tory’s jail call to Kelsey. This is what I always saw as being pretty bad evidence for Tory that his lawyer didn’t address much. https://t.co/p8KMpFzFMF — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 30, 2022

He then recalled taking “five shots” when he arrived to the house party that night.

“So I was outta there. … I don’t even remember what we was even arguing about,” he tells Harris.

“Just figure out what you gotta do to bail me out this sh*t,” he adds, asking her if she has his security guard and driver, Jaquan Smith’s contact info, to which she says yes.

READ MORE: Adele Sends Megan Thee Stallion A Special Message Following Tory Lanez Conviction

Harris then informs Lanez that “the report is already out,” though no names were mentioned yet. “It’s on some app,” she explains. “You know, Megan’s team is on top of this.”

“If anything, the only n***a that’s gonna get this backlash is me,” he responds. “It’s not gonna be her.”

Lanez proceeds to apologize once again before ending the conversation.

“Alright. It is what it is,” he says. “Regardless, if I get out of here today or not bro, I just want to let y’all know I’m sorry. I’d never did that sh*t if I wasn’t that drunk, you feel me?”

Elsewhere on Nique at Nite’s YouTube page is Harris’ 90-minute testimony.