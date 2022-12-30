Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes didn’t care who was watching as they packed on the PDA in Miami earlier this week.

It looks like the lovebirds are making the most of spending time together with them currently being off-air while ABC News investigates their romance.

In between sharing kisses on a pier, Robach cuddled up to Holmes as they looked out to sea in images shared by Page Six.

Holmes donned a white T-shirt and khaki trousers for the outing, while Robach wore a black halter-neck top and leopard-print skirt.

The snaps were taken on Wednesday, with them since heading back to New York to see in 2023.

Robach and Holmes first sparked relationship rumours in November when photos emerged of them looking loved-up and holding hands.

It was revealed earlier this week that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig after 12 years of marriage.

The two wed in 2010 and share their daughter Sabine together. Holmes is also father to Brianna and Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson.

Robach, on the other hand, tied the knot with Andrew Shue in 2010, as well, before they reportedly split earlier this year.