Anderson Cooper is having the best time with his sons.

The CNN anchor shared pictures on Instagram last Tuesday of his sons Wyatt, 2 and 7-month-old Sebastian, as they prepared to unwrap the presents in front of a Christmas tree.

Cooper captioned the heartwarming photos with a nod to Sebastian’s first Christmas. “Wyatt helped Sebastian celebrate his very first Christmas.”

Both children were delivered via surrogate and co-parented by Cooper with his ex-partner Benjamin Maisani.

Anderson has taken time off from reporting the news to spend more time with his sons and talked about the new wave of refreshment he felt on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” last year.

“It’s great to be able to come home and decompress,” Cooper said. “Obviously my kids are asleep but I’ve taken the last couple of weeks off, it’s the longest I’ve been off, almost three weeks. I’ve never taken three weeks off before and it’s just been so amazing.”

The TV personality detailed how much his life has changed since swapping work time for family time with his kids. “Every night to be able to feed Wyatt and give him his milk, he falls asleep on my chest and there’s nothing better,’ the veteran newsman said. ‘I’m usually on the air at nighttime. I miss all the bedtimes.”

In April 2020, Cooper announced on CNN the birth of his son Wyatt and praised the medical advancements that have allowed him to conceive his son.

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child and I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth,” he said at the time. “He is sweet, and soft and healthy and I am beyond happy.”