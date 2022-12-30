Click to share this via email

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler enjoy their New Year's vacation in Los Cabos, with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and her brother Presley Walker Gerber.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler joined other stars heading to Mexico to see in 2023 this week.

Gerber and her beau were pictured with her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, along with other friends and family, at a resort in Cabo San Lucas on Thursday.

Cindy Crawford. Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

Gerber donned a patterned skirt and a green, polka dot bikini top for the family gathering, while her mom Crawford covered up from the sun in a kaftan and hat.

Butler was pictured in a casual blue T-shirt and navy baseball hat.

Austin Butler. Credit: Clasos.com.mx / SplashNews.com

The family is regularly seen soaking up the sun in Mexico, with the supermodel previously being joined by her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi for a trip with her parents in 2020.

The Gerbers Mexico vacation comes as Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were snapped arriving at an airport in Los Cabos earlier this week.