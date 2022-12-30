Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Taylor Swift is one of the most prominent musicians in the world, and even the White House seems to be stanning the musical icon.

The executive branch’s 2022 year-end review contained a little wink and a nod to Taylor Swift’s pop smash “22”.

Whether domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, who wrote the year-end review, is a fan is still unknown, but the 2022 report still featured a direct reference to Swift’s discography.

READ MORE: Judge Dismisses Taylor Swift ‘Shake It Off’ Copyright Lawsuit

The report highlights the Biden-Harris administration’s significant accomplishments in 2022, which gave Rice leeway to use the lyrical association.

Rice posted the referential quote to Twitter, writing, “I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ’22.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling ‘22. The past year undoubtedly brought its share of daunting challenges, but 2022 also yielded remarkable progress for the American people. 🧵 — Susan Rice (@AmbRice46) December 29, 2022

Rice went on to list several policies enacted during the Biden administration, including the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women’s Act, which is a group Swift has openly been affiliated with in her emotional “Miss Americana” Netflix documentary.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Explains Directing Was ‘Sort Of’ An AccidentTaylor Swift Explains Directing Was ‘Sort Of’ An Accident

The love between the Biden administration and the pop phenomenon is mutual, as the “Anti-Hero” singer publicly endorsed his 2020 campaign and even baked him some delicious-looking cookies.

Biden uploaded a photo of Taylor’s support, referencing her hit single “…Ready For It?” in the caption. “Election Day is right around the corner — are you ready for it?”