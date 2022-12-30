Kate Hudson is spilling the tea on several of her on-screen smooches.

The actress, 43, recently took Vanity Fair‘s lie-detector test, revealing the best kisses she shared with her past on-screen lovers.

When presented with an image of Dane Cook, whom she co-starred with in 2008’s “My Best Friend’s Girl”, Hudson made an unpleasant face before laughing, then reacted: “Oh, no … no. Canceled!”

Her candid response comes after the comedian, 50, dubbed the actress his worst on-screen kiss eight years ago during an interview on “Watch What Happens Live”.

“I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene,” Cook recalled at the time, as per ABC News. “I had to burn her on that one!”

Hudson then compared kisses between her former co-stars Matthew McConaughey, 53, (“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, “Fool’s Gold”) and Billy Crudup, 54, (“Almost Famous”).

“I think Billy is a gentler kisser,” she shared. “I wouldn’t say better. Definitely just gentler. It’s a more sophisticated version of a kiss.”

“[Billy’s is] like theater, it’s like Stanislavski, and [Matthew’s is] like, Longhorns, you know what I mean?” Hudson joked.

As for who takes home the trophy for best kiss, the one who “beats them all,” Hudson reveals it’s her close childhood friend and fellow actress, Liv Tyler, whom she starred with in 2000’s “Dr. T & the Women”.

“To this day, we are like, ‘Why didn’t we go for it more with our making out?'” Hudson told her “Glass Onion” co-star, Janelle Monáe, who took the lie-detector test with her. “She has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God, those lips, those Tyler lips.”

Even though Hudson did not rank McConaughey as her favourite kissing partner, she recently shared that he was her first choice to play Ben Barry alongside her iconic character Andy Anderson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”.

While speaking at BAFTA’s recent Life In Pictures event, the Fabletics co-founder explained that she was given “approval on everything” for the 2003 rom-com, which led her to root for McConaughey because they “had an energy together,” according to The Daily Mail.

“I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” the actress told the audience during the event.

“We both have a competitive spirit, we’re both super athletic,” she said of working with McConaughey, who she went on to co-star with again in 2008’s “Fool’s Gold”. “We like to push each other and I just love Matthew’s commitment to everything. He’s razor-focused.”

Watch Hudson and Monaé’s full lie-detector test in the clip above.